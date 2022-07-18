I miss Ebony’s ‘Jollof’ – Kurl Songx

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Kurl Songx

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Kurl Songx seems not to be over the pain and suffering after his dear friend Ebony Reigns kicked the bucket.

The ‘Whistle’ hitmaker could not hold his gear speaking about the loss of the ‘Kupe’ hitmaker after four years and mentioned how he had missed her Jollof.



“I have been listening often so, for now, I am used to it. Ebony and I were very close, so hearing the news I was very shocked and anytime I heard the song we made together, I missed her Jollof.”



Speaking about the adorable and hospitable nature of Ebony, he narrated they both connected at once without foreknowledge of each other.

“She never knew me, it was just when we met through music and have a great vibe and kept connecting. It is so unfortunate she is not more, we had great plans for the song we made together. She was like a sister to me, she used to call me to come to her place to eat and talk.”



Kurl Songx made these statements on the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show with NY DJ on Kumasi-based Y 102.5 FM during his media tour in Kumasi promoting his brand new single ‘Wow’ featuring former label mate Mr. Drew.