‘I miss you is not an apology’ – Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson

In these contemporary times, most people have become creative enough with inventing new phrases to express their feelings and emotions without saying exactly what they mean to say.

It is against this background that controversial social activist and Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has opined that, the statement ‘I miss you' is not an apology and should not be accepted as or equated to ‘I am sorry.'



The actress took to her official Twitter post to make her thoughts on the topic known.



In her post, she wrote, “I miss you is not an apology”.



The reactions from internet users to her opinion were diverse.



While some, mostly from female-owned accounts agreed with the actress, others believe the actress cannot define what an apology is or should be.

Recently, Lydia Forson was in the headlines for asking Ghanaian musicians to reciprocate the support they receive from Ghanaian film stars.



“I’m very intentional about promoting Ghanaian music; I don’t always get it right but I try, when I make reels, a Ghanaian song is always my first choice, before others,” she shared adding: “Support is intentional.”



She added, “But errr I want y’all to give the same support to our movie industry dammit."



Here is Lydia Forson’s tweet and reactions from netizens:





I miss you is NOT an apology. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) September 15, 2022

really is "I miss you" an apology?? — Angel Mawuena Addy (@Angelmawuena) September 16, 2022

???? true talk. If u bi man dont test and see — Benedict (@Dohsedem2) September 16, 2022

Please they’ve been accepting it for us. Let it remain like that for us ???????????????????????? — Klegeks???????? (@princePerry13) September 15, 2022

It could lead to saying sorry tho, don’t you think? @lydiaforson — Moses???????????????? (@prime_gambino) September 16, 2022

I don’t even get that one. I always have to put in effort to mend broken bridges. — ben leuw (@bt_roro1) September 16, 2022

True . I agree — Anadem Eric Spencer (@iamanadem) September 16, 2022

