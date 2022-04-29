I move by what my instincts tell me - Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty, Gospel musician

The Ghanaian Gospel Musician and Fashionista, Empress Gifty (formerly Empress Gifty Osei) has said in an exclusive interview on GTV Breakfast Show on Wednesday, 27th April 2022 that she moves by what her instinct tells her and not what anybody thinks she should do.

The Songwriter and multiple award winner, born on 25th October in Kumasi and married to a politician is the first Gospel Artiste in Ghana to hit 1 million followers on Instagram.



Her mother is an Evangelist and Actress who featured in the Kumawood movies.



Empress Gifty was awarded Artist of the Year in 2018, VGMA Gospel Artiste of the Year 2012, VGMA Gospel Song of the Year 2012 and 4Syte Gospel Video 2021 among several others. She has released numerous albums and singles such as “Jesus overdo” and “Adom’.



Notable amongst the songs is the famous “Aseda” which she said was the song that brought her to the limelight, because it says all about her, especially looking back and how far God had brought her.



“This song tells all about you. It is a song that introduced me to the world. It tells my story from where God picked me”, she said.

The Songstress added that at this point in her life she made sure she did the things that mostly brought her happiness and for her, Social Media is very vital looking at the career path she has chosen.



“I make sure I do the things that make me happy. When it comes to the job I do now, Social Media is very important. The digital store is about money. Every three months I receive money because I have a company that handles that”, she stated.



Empress Gifty was quick to appreciate the fact that negativity is not always to destroy people, but to put people on the right track and bring out the best in them. She did not mince words to add that she deals appropriately with people who try to destroy the avenues where she makes her money.



“Negativity is there for you to be corrected. I’ll be your personal doctor if you want to mess up with where I get money from”, she said.



Talking about her relationship with her mother, Mrs. Agnes Agnan, the songstress said though her mom is simple and strict, she is her best friend, and she confides in her.

“She is my best friend, so I can confide in her. She is simple but I call her lion”, she added.



The Empress advised that for one to get to the top, people must learn to serve and wait for their turn because it is God who makes all things beautiful in His time.



“I believe in serving. If you don’t serve you won’t get there. When you need to be on top, serve and wait for the process to get to you”, she advised.