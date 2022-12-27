3
I nearly committed suicide when people mocked me for enhancing my body - Moesha Budoung

Moesha Budoung ERJHG.png Actress Moesha Bodoung

Tue, 27 Dec 2022

Many have argued that actress Moesha Budoung sacrificed herself by boldly coming out to admit that she had enhanced her body.

This move encouraged many women who didn't feel comfortable in their bodies to follow suit by undergoing surgeries to enhance their buttocks, hips and waist to appear more curvier like Moesha.

According to the socialite, she nearly took her life after being subjected to trolls both online and in person by some Ghanaians who condemned her action.

Speaking in an interview on the Delay Show in December 2022, the actress recalled how she had to grow a thick skin to stay alive.

"I just to say this, trolling, bullying, belittling and all those things they did to me got to me when I did my body. I nearly committed suicide. I act tough because I hate to share that part. I needed to be tough to become who I am today.

"It really killed my soul. Doing my body in Ghana really killed my soul, I look back at everything and say, if I had died, it would be for nothing. I think they owe me an apology," she said.





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
