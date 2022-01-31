I nearly destroyed studio equipment when I heard the news of my father's death - Mzbel

Mzbel's father is dead

Mzbel weeps in the studios of ONUA FM



I was heartbroken, Mzbel speaks after father's death



Actress and radio show host, Mzbel, was in the studios of Onua FM presenting her show 'Odo Nsor' when she first received news of her father's death.



She was terrified and couldn't control her emotions.



Mzbel has disclosed that she nearly broke some items in the studio as she couldn't handle news of the sudden demise of her father, Mr Albert Amoah.

She added her late father had planned to visit, days before his demise.







In an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Zionfelix TV, Mzbel famed for her hit single '16 Years' intimated that she was completely shattered because his 75-year-old father appeared hale and hearty.



"I was working, then came calls from my elder brother, based in the UK. He kept on calling and I became irritated because he knows I work on radio at that period.. he called more than ten times.



"Later, I also had my younger sister, Olivia also blasting my phone. At that point, I sensed it was something urgent so I decided to go for a commercial break to pick up the calls."

It was at this moment that she heard that her father had given up the ghost from one of her siblings.



She furthered: "I am lucky that the drama that went on in the studio was not captured on camera. I panicked, I freaked out, I was screaming. In fact, I almost destroyed all the things in the studio."



As earlier reported, Mzbel on Thursday begged her listeners when she had to call off her show following news of his death.



With tears rolled down her eyes in the studios of ONUA FM she said: "I beg you, I will have to call off the show, I can no longer continue. My father is dead. It will sound weird, it will sound so weird, but we cant continue with the show. I have to go, my father is a Muslim, If I don't quickly go, they will bury him without me seeing him. I beg you, let's just close the show, I beg you."



