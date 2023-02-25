I nearly went mad in Germany – Nayas reveals

Ghanaian actress and producer, Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas, has been narrating her ordeal following a failed marriage.

Nayas and Nana Sarfo Kantanka, a Ghanaian based in Germany, tied the knot some years ago.



Unfortunately, the marriage could not stand the test of time.



The actress cum entrepreneur opened up on how she was badly treated by her ex-husband in an interview with ZionFelix.



Apart from being thrown out, she claim her telephone was also seized.



Despite begging through a Queen Mother in Germany and a friend of her then-husband, her plea was not accepted.

Nayas detailed how she was helped by one Owura—who’s a friend of Nana Sarfo.



According to her, she nearly went mad because of what she went through in Germany.



Nayas shared more in the video below:



