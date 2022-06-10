I need Zoomlion’s Boss blessings on my song – Daakyehene

Daakyehene, the mid-tempo heart soothing song is an appreciation song for everyone who believes God

Gospel Musician and Broadcast Journalist, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, who has released a gospel single featuring Multiple Award Winning Gospel Minstrel, Diana Hamilton is asking for the blessings of Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong.

“I wrote the song at Bolgatanga during Zoomlion’s disinfection exercise in the Upper East Region and therefore need the blessings of Zoomlion’s boss.” Daakyehene explained.



He was speaking in an interview on Original TV and added that it is good to grab opportunities.



“ Don’t despise small opportunities because it was through this covid disinfection exercise that yielded this song,” Daakyehene disclosed this after the host Maame Konadu asked him how the song was composed.



The Contemporary Gospel tune is titled ‘Can’t Forget’ and was produced by Disaab Groove and mastered by Shah to give it an A list song boost.



According to Daakyehene, the mid-tempo heart soothing song is an appreciation song for everyone who believes God has done something good for that person.

The song recounts and details what God has done in the life of the broadcast journalist who doubles as Gospel Musician.



The Song reiterates Daakyehene’s resolve that he can never forget the providential blessings and grace bestowed upon him throughout his life.



God’s protection, God’s provision,grace, good health among others and so he should be grateful to the Almighty for how far He has brought him into the light of the world.



He believes everyone also has some life changing memorable positive things in life that one cannot forget and that’s the reason you need that song.



“The song is just for every reasonable person to remember from whence God picked you from and how far He has changed your status”Daakyehene explains.

Diana Hamilton also comes in with her own rendezvous and melodious voice to add some unique spice to the song.



Daakyehene’s banger must propel every creature to remember the goodness of God and what He has done in their respective lives than to complain, whine over earthly pleasures.



Daakyehene has three albums to his credit and this song comes after Divine Selection that he featured Bro Sammy.



The can’t forget song is currently on all online streaming platforms and you will never regret for adding the track to your playlist.