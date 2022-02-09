I need encouragement to go far with music – Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey, Actress

Emelia Brobbey is one of Ghana’s celebrated actresses who ventured into music in 2019. She has however received several critics from Ghanaians, advising her to stop singing and concentrate on her acting career.

During an interview on Graphic showbiz, Emelia Brobbey indicated that she needs support to grow her music career.



“I’m doing music now because it has been a long-held passion, and I need encouragement to go the long haul with it,” she said.

She added that her religion should not hinder her from making secular music after being asked why she chose to make secular music.



“I’m a Christian and believe in the doctrines of the religion. But I don’t think that should be a limit to exploring my musical talent.”