‘I need two or three more kids or else I’ll regret in the future’ – Tonardo

Emil Wood, popularly known as Nana Tonardo, has listed one of the things he is likely to regret in the future, if not accomplished.

The controversial socialite said bringing forth two or three more kids is one of the things on his bucket list that needs to be fulfilled.



He said the thought of not being able to accomplish such an objective, scares him.



Speaking during a discussion with Berla Mundi on the ‘Day Show’, Tonardo stated he is working towards achieving that particular aim in the next two or three years.



“If I don’t have two or three more kids, I’ll regret it in the future. I’m working towards it so maybe in the next two years, I will,” he maintained.



However, Nana Tonardo said although he wishes to have more kids, he wouldn’t want to do so as a married man.

“I don’t want to get married though. I am not ready for marriage. I was in a relationship with my first child’s mother, it was like a marriage but it didn’t go on well so I don’t think I’m interested in any more of that. I was staying with a woman when I was 20 years and now I am almost 36 years so I have seen it all,” he emphasized.



Asked why things didn’t work out with his ex-partner, he said:



“Women can really be troublesome, they can be a handful. We will talk about this some other day. My heart was indeed broken. My mother even saw me and was shocked that a whole me can be this down. I was really struck, hurt. Broken heart problems.”



Nana Tonardo currently has a 15-year-old daughter named Francine.



Earlier in an interview with CitiTV, Tonardo said he started dating at a very young stage adding that he eloped with his partner to the Philippines at age 15.

“I have lived in the Philippines before… I had a teenage Filipino girlfriend who ran away with me to the Philippines when I was 15 years old… She was relocating to the Philippines with her parents, so they went with me,” he told Frema Adunyame.



Watch the video below:











EB/BB