I needed that plaque to motivate me work – Amerado

Amerado, Musician

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, better known as Amerado in entertainment circles has disclosed how he was eager to win an award plaque for his rapping ability.

The ‘Abotr3’ hitmaker who was pronounced rapper of the year at the 22 3Music awards made these revelations in an interview on Y 102.5 FM with NY DJ during the ‘Ryse N Shyne’ show.



He made comparisons to renowned footballers Messi and Ronaldo, saying trophies they had won in their career were their proof of hard work and added that winning a plaque as the ‘Best Rapper the year’ was going to be his motivation.



“It adds up to my CV and I always say Messi and Ronaldo despite playing football for monies cry when they fail to win trophies because it is a representation of their hard work. So, for me I needed the plaque for my own motivation and to even strive harder for more”, he said.

Adding on, Amerado described how he felt on the day of the awards ceremony after his name was mentioned.



“I felt very good, it was a nice feeling being mentioned as the winner and I told myself finally I have achieved what I wanted”, he added.



Amerado, out of 4 nominations won 2 at the 2022 edition of the 3Music Awards held at the Grand Arena on 26th March. The Kumasi-based rapper bagged the EP of the year and rapper of the year awards respectively.