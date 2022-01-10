I never allow myself wallow in regrets – Jim Iyke

Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke

Nollywood legend, James Ikechukwu Esomugha who is best identified in the Nigerian film industry as Jim Iyke, has revealed he does not dwell in regrets.

During an interaction with the Nigerian movie star, Friday, on TV3’s Showbiz360 hosted by Giovani Caleb, he said he sees every mistake as an opportunity which one needs to learn from rather than dwelling in regrets which can weigh such an individual down.



He shared his past and gave reasons for not dwelling in his past. This was in response to a question asking him to share his regrets as a famous actor.



Jim Lyke replied, “I don’t do regrets. 5 years ago, I took advantage of every mileage, every encounter and mistake, it can weigh you or it can make you comfortable and comfort is where dreams go and die truthfully.



"I never allow myself to get comfortable, I never allow myself to wallow in regrets. They are only lessons, you pick it up, you better yourself, enhance who you are from those lessons and you will understand that God taught you life lessons to uplift yourself and to advance your course.”

He also spoke about his inability to figure out certain simple truths around him which led to unpleasant actions and how much he wish to correct those past actions. He wished he treated people around him better but it is late.



“I see regrets as regressive and I wish I practiced this earlier. There were many milestones in my life where they caused so many regrets and I wish I had taken a better decision or treated someone better or didn’t allow myself to be gullible to an obvious situation but at the end of the day, that is the human angle. That is what I called balances”, he added.



