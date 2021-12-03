I never asked for a divorce – Counselor Charlotte Oduro reacts to husband’s claims

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has denied claims by her husband that she requested for a divorce several times in their marriage.

It could be recalled that the husband of the vociferous counsellor granted an interview to Zion Felix during his birthday in which he made some revelations about his marriage with Counsellor Charlotte Oduro.



Apostle Solomon Oduro told Zion Felix that his wife’s ministry stems from experiences she had from their marriage.



However, on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana, Charlotte Oduro said the claims made by her husband are not really true.



Although she acknowledged that her husband granted the interview, she denied categorically, his claim that she wasn’t respectful and submissive.

She explained that she was an assertive woman in the past and Ghanaians regard such people as disrespectful.



She also disproved the claim that she requested divorce several times.



