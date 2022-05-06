'I never do music for the sake of awards' - Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni

Rocky Dawuni, a two times Grammy Awards nominee and a songwriter, has revealed that he does not do music for the sake of awards.

He made this revelation on GTV’s Breakfast Show.



According to Rocky, everyone keeps asking if he intends to win a Grammy and he responds by saying “I have never done music for the sake of awards, I have never done music to chase awards.



"I have always done music to innovate and connect with people and spread happiness, joy and also to bring God to people around the world”.

He continued by stating that his Grammy nomination is also a challenge to the young and upcoming musicians to understand that it is not just about him (Rocky) but about all of them including him (Rocky) and they all need to be at the forefront and work hard and bring the win to Ghana.



He concluded by stating that “our music is not about the Grammys, there is always a bigger world to impact with our music”.



Rocky Dawuni in 2021 had a Grammy nomination For “Best Reggae Album” for his “Branches of the Same Tree” (Cumbancha) in 2016 making him the first Ghanaian Musician to be nominated for a prestigious GRAMMY Award.