I never in my entire life enjoyed church, I still don’t - Majid Michel confesses

Majid Michel discloses he never liked church

Majid Michel says he hated waking up early for church services as a kid

Majid Michel claims he is not a churchgoer



Majid admits his search for God increased when he didn’t understand the word of God



Majid Michel has disclosed he does not like going to church in an interview on Joy FM’s The Reason is Jesus on Sunday, January 9, 2022.



The Ghanaian superstar has explained that he hated waking up early to get ready for church service as a kid and even at the age of 41.

“I have never liked going to church. I am not a churchgoer because I hate waking up in the morning. Since I was young, my siblings teased me about it. [When] I was in church, I am like ‘mum I want to eat bread and egg’.



“It [the service] is too early and I never ever in my entire life enjoyed church, and I still don’t,” he told the host, Fifi Folson.



Meanwhile, the actor admitted his search and hunger for God increased when he didn’t understand the sermons and the teachings being taught at church.



“My problem was, I never understood, what they were teaching, and this was what created the hunger as I grew up. I knew God, but I didn’t understand the sermons and the teachings I was hearing.”