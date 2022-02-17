I never jabbed Empress Gifty for spending $40,000 on a music video - Celestine Donkor

Gospel singers, Empress Gifty and Celestine Donkor

I won't spend $40,000 on music video, Celestine Donkor

Celestine says she will rather invest $40,000 into rice importation



My comment wasn't targeted at Empress Gifty, Celestine reveals



Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has cleared the air in a comment that has been associated with her colleague and friend in the industry, Empress Gifty.



The award-winning singer in an interview on Adom FM is quoted to have said that she will not use $40,000 to shoot a music video but rather invest the money into the importation of rice.



"For me to shoot a video worth US$40,000, I’d rather import rice and sell. I’ll go to China, get some rice and come and sell in Ghana," Celestine said.

It could be recalled that Empress Gifty in 2021 revealed that she splashed $40,000 in making the video for her latest single 'Eye Woaa' because she doesn't compromise on quality.



"I just want to reveal how much I spent for people to appreciate the worth of the whole thing. That video you see, I spent US$40,000 in shooting it. You will be shocked if I tell you how much I spent shooting my single 'Odi Yompo'. You are shocked because I quoted the price in dollars but for me and my team, it is possible. I want quality things, I want beautiful things," Empress stated in an interview with Loops TV GH.



Reacting to the statement by Celestine, social media users claimed that it was an indirect jab to her colleague. This has been strongly denied by her in a video shared on Facebook on February 17.



Celestine Donkor disclosed that she has been misinterpreted; adding that there is no bad blood between herself and Empress.



She said: "My answers and opinion in that interview has nothing to do with Empress Gifty. It was a general question asked and I gave my opinion. Unfortunately, it has been misinterpreted and taken out of context.

"I want to assure you that this will never create any enmity between me and Empress. We are really cool so fans of Empress Gifty and myself, be assured,"



Detailing the bond between them, Celestine furthered: "When I was doing my EP launch, I needed some few artistes to be there and she was one of them. She came to support beautifully... it is just to establish that we are cool so please just pray for us," she added.



See the post below:



