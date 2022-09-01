2
I never kissed Shatta Wale - Sista Afia clarifies

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female musician, Sista Afia, has debunked the assertion that she kissed Shatta Wale in her 2017 music video, Jeje.

Speaking with Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb's Talkertainment, the hitmaker disclosed that her friendship with the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ is one that can be considered very tight, although they never dated.

“It was through the ‘Jeje’ video that the whole rumour of me dating Shatta sparked, but it was never true. Shatta Wale is like my godfather. He is somebody that I call and tell my mind, and he tells me his mind too. We have that vibe,” she said.

She added that she understands perfectly why people speculate that she was dating Shatta Wale right when they got a little freaky in the video.

“When you see Shatta doing that with me, I don't blame you guys for thinking that way. There was never a kiss,” she added.

On February 13, 2022, the songstress premiered her song ‘Jeje’ which captured her sharing a lip-to-lip puff with the ‘Already’ artiste.

Her actions sparked dating rumours all over social media.

Meanwhile, Sista Afia also admitted in some interviews that their kiss was real and they enjoyed the little bit of smooch that came with it until recently.

Watch the video below:



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
