I never knew Afia Schwarzenegger until she insulted me on radio – Ken Agyapong

Afia Schwarzenegger and Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has stated that being a straight forward person has serially been misconstrued by Ghanaians as being arrogant and insulting.

He says he aligns himself with the former trait and rejects accusations that he is being arrogant when he speaks the truth on major issues or on attacks on his person.



In an interview on August 15 on Citi TV, he addressed how his public spat with socialite Afia Schwarzenegger started years ago.



“You mentioned Afia Schwarzenegger, I never knew her until she went on Peace FM to insult me,” Agyapong disclosed adding that his attention had actually been drawn to the insults by a colleague MP “who asked me that ‘what have you done to Afia Schwarzenegger?‘ and I said who is Afia Schwarzenegger?



“Then he retorted, you don’t even know her?” before asking him to go and get the recording of her attack on his person. He defended his subsequent response to Afia stating: “I had to go down to her level for her to feel the pain that every individual that she has insulted also feels.”



The Assin Central Member of Parliament and Afia's quarrel dates back to 2016 when she called him out to reveal the source of his wealth after he insulted former president, John Dramani Mahama and his family.

From then, the two have been involved in little back-and-forth fights from time to time.



In a recent post, Afia Schwarzenegger made a drawing of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central after he declared his intention to contest for his party's flagbearership position with hopes of becoming Ghana's president in 2024.



This dream has, however, been condemned by actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, who claims that the negative traits of the MP do not make him fit to occupy the highest seat in government.



