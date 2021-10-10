I never knew the photo I took with my son could send me to jail – Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress and model, Akuapem Poloo has commented on her arrest and court issue after she took a photo with her son.

Poloo was sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court after her nak3d photo with her son went viral.



Speaking in an interview with Captain Smart on Onua TV, Akuapem Poloo said she didn’t know the stance of the law about her action.



“I didn’t know who was behind the crusade for my arrest because taking a picture with my son, everybody knows I didn’t know it was illegal. Because when we were children, we bathed with our mothers. I saw my mother nakedness.”

She also believes someone instigated her arrest.



“I had also never heard of anyone was arrested for what I did. So I did not know it was a crime. How things were going, I did not understand it. Who was behind it? What is going on? If I knew the person, I would have gone to plead for mercy. From the time we started the court proceedings, I wasn’t myself,” Akuapem Poloo stated.