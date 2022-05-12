'I never knocked Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel’s heads together' – Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye speaks on her relationship with Mzbel, Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel are at each other’s throats



Tracey Boakye wades in Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger’s beef



Tracey Boakye has denied ever being the main cause of Afia Schwarzenegger and Mzbel’s split.



The two enemies (Afia and Mzbel) who currently do not see eye-to-eye have been best of friends since 2013 until their relationship turned sour sometime in 2017.



Unclear what exactly caused their fight, many factors spanning from breach of trust to disloyalty among others have since popped up.



In the quest to unravel the true reason behind their split, fingers were pointed at Tracey Boakye, who became Afia Schwarzenegger’s new ‘bestie’ shortly after Mzbel was ‘kicked out'.

But addressing the claims, Tracey during an interview with UTV’s Abeiku Santana said she knew nothing about their fight.



“I don’t know much about what transpired between them but what I know is that even when I became friends with Afia Schwarzenegger, they were still friends. I don’t know what brought about their fight and what particular time they fought.



Asked whether she is privy to the cause of Afia and Mzbel’s split, Tracey added;



“Afia and I have other things to talk about. We can talk on the phone till the next day. We don’t talk about Mzbel until she pops up in our conversation.”



Watch the video below:



