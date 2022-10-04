I never left Ghana - Juliet Ibrahim debunks rumours

Juliet Ibrahim at the Rhythms on the Runway show

Over the weekend, Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim attended the Rhythms on the Runway Launch 2022 in Accra.

She granted an interview where she opened up to debunk speculations that she spends the majority of her time in Nigeria rather than Ghana.



Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Doreen Abanema Abayaa on Vogue, the mother of one said that individuals choose what they wish to see because, on social media, she can be anywhere in the world and can pick a different location for her post.



“Well, I never went away. That’s the thing. People see what they want to see because it’s social media, and doesn’t forget that it’s a different world out there.



“Your social media content is not what you are or who you are, it’s what you want people to see, so I could be anywhere in the world and I can post any location at any time, so yeah,” she shared.



The actress looked dazzling wearing the beautiful short pink skirt she paired with a sleeveless white top and a white pencil heel.

She also said she was looking forward to attending the first edition of the ‘Rhythms on the Runway’ show this year since she has always missed the event because of her travels.



“Very good. Well, I’m expecting more exciting moments. New designers, new faces, and yes, just more fun.



“I haven't always been to the event. I don’t think I have. I’ve always been away when he’s (KKD) ready for it, but hopefully, this time around I will be. Yeah hopefully,” she added.



Among other celebrities who turned up for the Rhythms on the Runway Launch, 2022, were Rocky Dawuni, Delay, Cheddar, Joe Mettle, Papi of defunct group 5Five, and Edem among other popular names.





