‘I never said I bought a house in Germany’ – Tracey Boakye makes a U-turn

Tracey Boakye tackles Ghanaians over ‘new Germany apartment’ claims

Tracey Boakye boasts of a new 2-storey apartment in Germany



Tracey Boakye on a property flaunting spree



Popular Kumawood actress cum movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has denied ever stating that she owns a 3-bedroom apartment in Germany.



Not long ago, in a video shared by Zionfelix, Tracey showcased her 2-storey apartment where the interior and exterior parts were on full display.



Tracey who bragged about being the latest landlady in town took Zionfelix around the apartment and established that she acquired the property so her children can feel comfortable whenever they travel to Germany.



The Kumawood actress wasn’t spared as many individuals after chancing upon a video of the house tour concluded that it is one of Tracey Boakye’s ‘showbiz stunts’.

Others in disbelief alleged that she rented an Airbnb and did not purchase the apartment as claimed.



But responding to all the backlashes she has received so far, Tracey Boakye in an interview with Bigscout media, a Germany based media platform said;



“Who said I bought a house? Even when you watched the Zionfelix interview where was it said that I bought a house? Sometimes there is the need to keep certain things private due to security reasons. I always say that whatever I put out there is what I want people to see. Let whoever think whatever.”



