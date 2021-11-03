I never said Shatta Wale and Medikal are bad influences – Adwoa Smart

Adwoa Smart, veteran actress

Veteran Actress Adwoa Smart, known in private life as Belinda Naa Ode Oku, has debunked the assertion that she said Shatta Wale and Medikal are bad influences on the youth of Ghana.

Recently Shatta Wale and Medikal were remanded in prison custody for allegedly causing fear and panic and brandishing a gun in public, respectively. After the incident, some blogs reported Adwoa Smart opines that “Shatta Wale and Medikal are bad influences on the youth”.



After the story was published, comments from their fanatics were very unpalatable towards the actress.



In addressing the issue, Adowa Smart told James Clarke on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere that she never made that statement. She continued by saying she only advised her colleagues and young people to stay out of trouble.

“I went for an interview. Shatta Wale’s issue wasn’t a matter of discussion, it was a side issue. I never said Shatta is a bad influence or anything that suggests that. Medikal’s name wasn’t mentioned. The question the presenter posed was how I’ve been able to stay out of trouble all this while? And I answered accordingly.”



The actress stressed the need for fellow celebrities and the general populace to avoid trouble because the law/state taking away your freedom or going to prison is not a joke.



51-year-old Adwoa Smart is a veteran Actress who came into prominence as a cast in the long-running Akan Drama Series ‘Obra’, which was very popular in the 80s and 90s.