'I never said that!' - Counselor Lutterodt 'sweats' over self-confessed infidelity

Counselor Lutterodt denies impregnating a side chick

George Lutterodt confessed to doing so on LIVE radio



He says his comments have been twisted to suit a certain narrative



George Lutterodt, the self-styled counselor who recently confessed to having an extramarital affair that brought forth a child who is five years has recanted the claim he made on live radio.



According to him, the viral video clip based on which he is alleged to have made the confession had been cut in a way that presents a certain misleading narrative.



Speaking on the United Showbiz programme on UTV, Saturday night, February 19, 2022, he explained that he had used himself as a subject to explain a response he was giving to his host, Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM.

When Luterrodt joined the show via telephone to address the issue, he said: "I told Arnold (one of the guests in the studio) today that there is a full Facebook link and that I was giving an example of someone like me having a child out of wedlock, but that is not where they cut if from.



"We were discussing somebody telling the husband that a child that we have should be sent to a Children’s home so that he can marry.



"And I was clarifying that if it were to be someone like myself, even if I give birth out of wedlock, the child should be five years before my wife is informed and I can’t tell her until tradition will tell her," he furthered.



Asked whether he had a child out of wedlock 'in real life,' he said there would be nothing strange about that, adding: "...I haven’t gotten the opportunity. It is the wisest thing to do in life."



He continued: "… the law in Ghana has not banned any man not to have a child out of wedlock because the law is that when there is a proof of infidelity, the woman has the right to seek for divorce."

Relevant portion starts from 1:22 minutes mark onwards







Later on, Okyeame Quophi also joined the show stating that Luterrodt's new claims were confusing. He added that to his understanding the counselor was only beating a retreat over an issue that he was explicit enough about on radio.



He dismissed the denial stating.



Background

While speaking in an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Angel FM, he has a five-year-old child outside his marriage and he is proud of it.



“After I got married, I impregnated another girl, my wife didn't know about it. When the child turned five, she was then informed about it.



“I have four kids with my wife and another one with a different woman which I’m not ashamed of it. It's not a hidden secret. This one is a fresh one and it's okay. You are afraid, I’m not like you, I’m a lion,” he said.



His latest comment drew sharp public criticism with a renewed call for him to be stripped off the 'counselor' title because of his outlandish views on social norms.