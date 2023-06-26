I never saw my father – Nacee

Gospel musician, Nacee has disclosed that he never saw his father growing up and this was because his father passed on when he was very young.

In an interview with Delay on the Delay Show, he mentioned that three days after he was brought into the world, his father passed away, thus, he never enjoyed the father-and-son relationship.



“I was three days old when my father died so I never saw my father”, he said.



The singer further stated he was brought up by his mother and grandmother but he spent most of his formative years with his grandmother until he left the village for Accra after completing JHS. This was because his mother was always away as a result of the work she was doing.



“My mother took care of me for a short period but because she was going back and forth due to his work, the family decided I stay with my grandmother and his son.



“So, I stayed with my grandmother and his son and they took care of me until I completed JHS and left the village for Accra. I was 16 or 17 years old when I came to Accra," he stated.



