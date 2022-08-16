I never spoke to MzVee after I left D3 music group - Angela Bamford

Angela Bamford a former member of D3

Actress and show host, Angela Bamford has disclosed that it's been almost ten years since she last communicated with MzVee who was a member of a now-defunct music group, D3.

Back in 2011, D3, an all-female singing group, made up of MzVee, Angela Bamford and Samira Buari took over the scene with their single 'Good Girls Gone Back' under the management of Richie Mensah.



"Samira is my sister, my baby girl. I last spoke to MzVee in 2013 before I left. We were colleagues, I won't call her a friend but we are cordial and civil, I respect her. I wish her well. I don't think it is weird we haven't spoken. We were not friends, work brought us together. Once the work is done, what's more?" she quizzed.



Angela has disclosed that her decision to pursue her education in the United States of America caused her to part ways with the group at the time when there were discussions on going solo.



Speaking in an interview with blogger Zionfelix, the actress who doesn't identify herself as a singer explained the role she played in the group.



"I was in the band when I was 14 years, I was there for two years. I think when I was 17 years, I left for the US that was why I existed. At the time, they had already started discussing solo careers with us already. I mean Richie Mensah, management.

"My plan was to go back to school. That was why I left the group. We released two songs; 'Good Girls Gone Bad' and the one with Richie, Trigmatic. There was a third one on the way and I think I left. I sang the chorus of 'Good Girls Gone Bad'. It was a mix with MzVee," she said.



She added: "MzVee was the main singer, Samira Buari was the rapper. I sing but the focus was not for me to even sing. When I was invited into the group, it wasn't even about singing. It was to have someone who was already doing something in the media space who could bring attention to the group. I had started modelling and was doing commercials... Richie invited me. I was the youngest."







