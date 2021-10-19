I never thought of having Shasha Marley on my song – David Oscar

Singer, David Oscar

Ghanaian Reggae artiste David Oscar has disclosed he never thought of featuring Ghanaian and African Reggae legend Shasha Marley on a song in his life.

Speaking in an interview with Haruna Babangida of Y 97.9 FM on the Reggae Republic show, he mentioned that he had never had a thought of featuring Shasha Marley and was not a part of the people he intends to feature in his music career.



“In my wildest dreams and my wildest expectations, Shasha Marley was not one of the people that I was hoping ever to do a collaboration with”. He said.



He added that his song that featured the Reggae legend titled ‘We are the light’ was the efforts of his female friend who lived in Germany, who started conversations with Shasha Marley without his knowledge and made the feature possible.

“It took a friend of mine who lives in Germany here who initiated conversations with Shasha Marley about a certain Ghanaian act called David Oscar, and this conversation went on even on my blind side, the next thing I knew my friend was telling me, listen, I am coming to Ghana in October, I want us to meet Shasha Marley he is in Ghana too, so we will meet him and I was like wow, so she comes and the meetings happens and they say what happens next was history”. He added.



He finally entreated his listeners to follow him on social media and stream his song with Shasha Marley on all digital Platforms.



David Oscar Dogbe, known as David Oscar in entertainment circles is a Ghanaian musician who started his career as a comedian and actor. He is known for leading the movement of making comedy in Ghana recognized.