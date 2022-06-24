I never wanted to get married or have children - Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Charlotte Oduro says she married as a virgin

Popular Counselor says she wanted to be a nun



I used to think all men were heartless, Counselor Oduro



Charlotte Oduro would have ended up as a nun and not a counsellor or relationship coach due to a decision she took at a young age.



Growing up in a Zongo community in Accra, Charlotte's greatest dream was to become a Roman Sister and also to skip having to do anything with men whom she felt were all heartless.



After witnessing husbands and boyfriends beat up their female partners, she was certain of staying single for the rest of her life just so she would skip being abused or used as a punching bag.



"I witnessed men beat up women, and that got to me. I saw men as heartless beings. I was also told that women go through terrible pains at birth and for that, I never wanted to become pregnant. I decided to be a Roman Sister," she disclosed in an interview with Kwaku Manu on 'Aggressive Show'.

Now married to Apostle Solomon Oduro and blessed with children, this relationship coach who tied the knot as a virgin has explained how her mother warned her never to engage in sexual intercourse with any boy before marriage.



Sharing her life story, Counselor Oduro recalled how her mother ensured they lived a decent life in a neighbourhood that harboured rascals.



She said: "My mother led me to God. She doesn't even have a friend, just members of her church. She was always reading the Bible in her room. Although we lived in Zongo, our lifestyle was different. She put some fear into us and warned us never to have sex with a man or else we will get pregnant."



