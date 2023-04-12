I no longer have ‘manhood’ – Bobrisky claims

Popular Nigerian socialite, Bobrisky

Popular transgender, Bobrisky's comment section has since been buzzing with interesting comments after claiming that his 'manhood' has been removed.

Bob shared a video where ‘she’ visited a spa which captured a young lady viciously scrubbing ‘his’ butt with some of their products while the Instagram celebrity promoted the brand.



As the video continued to spur reactions from social media users, one Usman Olamilekan expressed concern about the lady overwhelmed with looking at Bob’s ‘manhood’ while doing her job.



“This woman will be seeing your gbola like that oooo,” he said.



But reacting to Olamilekan’s concern, the controversial social media personality suggested ‘her’ phallus has been cut off.



“@olamilekan0921 there’s nothing like that there anymore”, responded Bob.

Countering Bob’s claim, general_tobos_ said: “@bobrisky222 that is big lie dude …that dick is still there.



@jaypounds_slaypapa wrote: “@bobrisky222 show us Baba werey. Seeing is believing.”



@iam_maykid stated: “@bobrisky222 so you don cut your manhood and you still Dey alive. Egbon!”



@k_banty1 said: “@bobrisky222 show your front let’s see if there’s nothing like gbola there.”



@prityvictor wrote: “@bobrisky222 oga carry camera go there make we confirm.”