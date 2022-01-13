I no longer sleep with my son in the same room - Akuapem Poloo

After spending some weeks in jail, Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as 'Akuapem Poloo' has disclosed that she no more sleeps with her son in the same room.

The video vixen was recently in the news for sharing a naked photo of herself and her son. She was consequently handed a ninety-day sentence by an Accra Circuit Court.



She was found guilty on charges of misdemeanour, domestic violence, and publication of obscene material. A court later reversed her sentence as she was fined.



It is on the back of this that she has disclosed that she no more sleeps with her son, stressing that a room has been allocated to her son.



“I don’t sleep in a room again with my son. Earlier, I used to sleep on the same bed with him and even bath with him but now, I have arranged the visiting room for him so that he can sleep there alone and prevent us from seeing each other’s nakedness.”

Poloo added that she has learnt a lot of lessons from her ‘test and trial’ and is as well glad she went through it because she has realized that the world has changed.



She said: “I have learnt a lot of lessons because initially, I didn’t know that some things could lead me into trouble; I have learnt to even forgive when someone steps on my toes. I can see that we are now in a modern world and a lot of things have changed and so I say that I’m glad it happened because I wouldn’t have known that all I’m doing isn’t right.”



The actress said these while in an interview with Stacy of the Restoration with Stacy show.



