‘I nonchalantly toured Europe with a poaching fee offered me by a CEO’ - Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana 21.png Abeiku Santana

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abeiku Santana shares interesting life experiences

I became a media person by accident - Abeiku Sanatana

I took steps into joining the Ghana Army – Abeiku Santana

Seasoned journalist and television personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has disclosed that he once bolted and lavishly spent a sum of money paid him by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multimedia Group, Kwesi Twum, to work with his company.

Speaking as a guest on the Father’s Day edition of Citi TV’s ‘Upside Down’ show, Abeiku Santana recounted how he toured Europe with a poaching fee Kwesi Twum paid him in a bid to employ him as a radio show host at Multimedia.

“I took Kwasi Twum’s money and used it to travel to Switzerland, where I was given only two weeks to stay even though I wanted to stay for years. From there I moved to Germany, and the Netherlands before finally deciding to return to Ghana to join Adom FM, under the Multimedia Group. I toured all these places for almost a year before returning to work,” he said.

Touching on his media profession which he described as accidental, Abeiku Santana mentioned that he had always envisaged to be a part of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“I actually got into the media by accident, so after my six forms, my father wanted me to enrol into the military. So I actually got into the Ghana Military Academy to pursue an officer cadet course training as a flight officer for eighteen months, but I had to stop along the way,” he explained.

Throwing more light on his military passion which never materialized, the popular broadcaster said he would have soared to a colonel rank if he had ventured into it.

“The last time I checked, some of my colleagues at the military academy are Colonels now. I am talking about the 1997-year group. So I would have been a colonel now or of that rank, if I were to be in the military,” he said.

Meanwhile, you can watch some GhanaWeb TV programmes below.





