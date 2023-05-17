'I now charge $100,000 million per feature' – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has disclosed how much he currently charges for a feature.

In a recent interview with TheBootlegKev podcast, Davido disclosed that his charges vary according to his relationships with colleagues, adding that, the standard fee is now $100k.



Davido also disclosed that initially he wasn't charging anything for features but now things have changed due to reasons best known to himself.



Some social media users, however, think his fees are reasonable, while others have disagreed.



Others have also drawn comparisons between the 'unavailable' hitmaker and Wizkid, citing that Davido is more popular.



Watch the post and read comments here

Damilola069: "I’m a wizkid fan but to be honest Davido is bigger and wizkid needs to learn music again"



lzexchange: "E worth am,30BG Fans go stream the money come back."



ImoPunter: "$100k and I been want feature you on my EP in 2weeks time ooooo Chaiiiiiiiiii investor see"



mcaboki_oap: "If I pay that kind of money for feature I no go sing anything make Davido no go tell me say na me spoil the song, I go leave the song for am alone. I feet they shout for bar ground shakpe"



chief_nenry: "Shebi dem say na free him dey do collaboration for Nigerian upcoming na"

brymzmusic: "Make una Dey try listen well.. he said he his charging for features now ..he doesn’t do that before .. una don Dey take Ann for granted too much so no more free access to him"



fearnotbroka: "Una no hear NOW? He has done lots of free but some don’t take him serious so baba don enter business"



