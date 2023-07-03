I now sell sugarcane and coconut to survive hardships in Ghana – Mr. Beautiful

Ghanaian actor, Mr. Beautiful

Popular Ghanaian actor, Mr. Beautiful has disclosed that he now sells sugarcane and coconut to survive the hardships in the country.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM with Amansan Krakye, the comedian said the collapse of the movie industry has brought hardships.



He stated “The collapse of the movie industry has brought extreme hardships on some of us who are actively engaged in such a venture.



“In order to survive the hardships in Ghana due to the collapse of the movie industry, I now sell sugarcane and coconut,” he revealed as MyNewsGh.com monitored.

“Exactly as you are saying, the coconut that I sell is the one that is grown in my hometown in Central Region which is Abura Dunkwa”.



Mr. Beautiful known in real life as Clement Bonney is a native of Abura Dunkwa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) District in the Central Region.