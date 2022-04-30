0
I now speak good English because of Hopeson Adoye – Empress Gifty Osei

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye has revealed that her ability to speak fluently in public with a good command of the English language is due to the fact that her husband Hopeson Adorye has been offering her English lessons at home.

“I learn in my home. My husband is a professional teacher so he teaches me in the house”, Empress Gifty Osei said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

“When I find it difficult to pronounce any word, I ask my husband to teach me”, she added.

She further revealed that her children have also emulated the habit to teach her from their father, especially her elderly child.

“My children to do same, especially the elderly one. She teaches and grooms me as well”.

According to her, anytime she goes out for an interview or a programme, her eldest daughter listens and corrects her mistakes.

