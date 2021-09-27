I only have 10 haters in the whole world – Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Although many say dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has inherited haters in the music industry due to his utterances, he believes that those who are for him outnumber those against him.



Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, Shatta Wale, is one of the most talk-about celebrities in Ghana. Some industry players including his colleagues, music video director, David Nicol-Sey, and singer Camidoh have argued that his 'reckless' behaviour and statement has driven away several investors.



But the SM Boss in his recent tweet stated that he only has 10 haters.

"I just got to know my haters are 10 in the whole world yaaaayy," he told his 3 million followers on Twitter.



Despite the backlash, the 'Ayoo' hitmaker has also maintained that he is not violent but rather a principled man who also speaks up when things are not going right.



“I don’t want to hear people talk shit about me, saying I attack. I am not violent, I am just a principled and Mr no-nonsense guy. I am not violent. I am not violent, that is what I am saying. I am just a principled and Mr no-nonsense guy,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Camidoh is the latest artiste to call out Shatta Wale. In an interaction with YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, he said: "I am not a fan of Shatta Wale. I am not a fan of how he portrays himself. How he behaves, does anyhow, and speaks anyhow, it makes investors see us as jokers.”



The Shatta Movement, fans of the Shatta Wale, have once again reminded him of their unflinching support for him. Reacting to his post, they pledged to defend him at all times.

"Make you tell me where them they make I lash dem small because you can't be hated on. Is allo hate be that," Shatta Kumerica wrote.



Another, James Huston added: "Just learn this n u will live a free life. Success moves hand in hand with hatred. The more successful u r, de more hate is gonna come. When it comes just brush it off n move on. Don't give it too much attention becos it opens up to more hate. Cheers."



