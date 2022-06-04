27
I only respect women when I want to have sex with them - Oboy Siki brags

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian veteran actor, Oboy Siki, who is noted for being a loud mouth when it comes to issues of the creative arts, has disclosed he has respect for no one.

According to the actor, he only respects women when he wants to have sex with them.

The 77-year-old actor admitted that he speaks rudely and that is part of his traits.

"Yes, I speak rudely, that's how I am. I don't respect anyone. I don't respect human beings. I only respect women when I am trying to love you, pamper you and also persuade you to have sex with you. When we are done, business is over. With how things are going, you can't be with only one woman for long," he bragged.

Oboy Siki debunked reports that he has been banned from granting interviews; adding that, no president of an association in Ghana can ever ban him from speaking or voicing out his thoughts.

"Who can ban Oboy Siki from doing interviews? I am a media man, how can you ban me? ...Actors Guild, FIPAG, all the associations, no one can ban me."

"No president of any association can ban me. I will rather ban them. I have great authority and lots of influence on the younger ones more than you," he claimed.

The actor known for his roles in Kumawood movies and some TV series made these comments in an interview with Zion Felix, monitored by GhanaWeb.

