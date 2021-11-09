I only sing in English when I’m drowned in the Holy Spirit – Cecilia Marfo

• Cecilia Marfo explains why she sings in English sometimes

• Cecilia Marfo mispronounces words in viral song



• Cecilia Marfo shares a list of her favourite songs



Popular gospel singer, Cecilia Marfo has established that she usually sings in the English language whenever she receives an impartation from the Holy Spirit.



One can recall that there have been some viral videos of Cecilia Marfo singing her rendition of some popular gospel songs.



While many have criticized the worshipper for what they term as ‘making fun’ of the gospel fraternity, others have hilariously mimicked her mispronunciation of the words.



But reacting to all of such, Cecilia Marfo said although she hasn’t been to school, she resorts to speaking her own kind of English language when touched by the spirit.

“When I’m immersed by the Holy Spirit I sing only English. I have a number of songs where I have done such. Because I could not go to school so I don’t speak good English but when it gets to the point that I have to use the English language, whatever that comes to mind I use it. Fortunately, God makes people understand what I mean and they get happy about it,” she stated in an interview with Okay FM.



Responding to criticisms after her rendition of a popular gospel, ‘what shall I say unto the lord’ went viral, Miss. Marfo said no amount of backlash could deter her from singing English songs.



According to Cecilia Marfo, she enjoys listening to songs from Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, and Amakye Dede.



