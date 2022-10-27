I opposed the release of my new song ‘Slow’ - Camidoh

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Camidoh

Ghanaian singer-songwriter Camidoh has said he opposed the release of his latest song ‘Slow’.

He told this to the 3Music ‘Culture Daily’ crew.



Nicknamed Midoh, the singer was explaining to the interviewers that he does not like to force collaborations. He believes in a natural process.



With that said, he admitted, “there are strategic features” that your label will propose or instruct you to do.



In clarifying his point, however, he cited his latest collaboration with Mavin signee Magixx and revealed: “To be honest I love the record. I linked up with Magixx in Nigeria, in Patoranking’s studio and we did that. However, I didn’t want it to be my next release.”



It would appear the former rapper worries that constant collaborations may create an impression he is not capable of success as a solo artiste.



“I didn’t want it because the thing is, I want to build a brand that is solid on its own, not just on features,” he remarked.

For this reason, “we had a whole fight” concerning the release of the song and “I was like bro, this is not the record. I’m not ready for this. Let’s drop a record that I did by myself,” Camidoh again revealed.



According to him, in response to his objections, his management said, “This is a beautiful record. Don’t think too much about that.”



In response, he went back into the studio with the Konvict Kulture artiste Nektunez, producer of the ‘Ameno Remix’ viral song, to “work on production” ahead of the release of the song.



“It’s not that I don’t want to work with people but I always look out for the organic nature or connection with the record,” he said and likened it to fathering a child. He reasons it cannot be a flippant activity: “I can’t just make you a baby mama [when] I have the vision of building a family with you.”



The biggest songs of Camidoh's career so far have all been collaborations. He came to prominence on the back of 'For My Lover' featuring Darkovibes in 2018. Subsequently, his 2022 international hit 'Sugarcane Remix' which has 37 million views on YouTube has Mayorkun, Darkoo and King Promise guesting on it.



He released a solo piece called 'Kaba' after the success of 'Sugarcane Remix' and on Friday, October 14, 2022, followed up with 'Slow' featuring Magixx.