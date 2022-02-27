I own £150,000 pounds worth watch - Kwadwo Safo Jnr talks about his wealth

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr has shown how wealthy he is by telling media guru Bola Ray in a yet-to-be-aired program on GHOne TV that he has lost count of the number of cars he possesses.

The boss of Kantanka Automobiles CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr was sighted in a trailer video shared on Bola Ray’s Instagram page flaunting his fleet of expensive cars which include Rolls Royce, a Range Rover, and a G-Wagon.



During their conversation, Kwadwo Safo disclosed that he was obsessed with cars and watches- expensive ones for the matter and always discard old models within the context of 8 to 10yrs to make room for new ones.



He explained that car models designed in the early 2010s are now old for him so he keeps those ones separate from the new ones he owns.

“I have an old and new section…maybe 2010, 11, 12 models in the old section,” he said. When asked about the number of cars he owns, the Kantanka CEO disclosed that he does not know because he cannot count them. “Truthfully I can’t count. I’m being very honest…Some are not even parked here,” he said.



During the same interview, Kwadwo Sαfo Jnr revealed that he owns a watch that cost him 150,000 pounds (almost GH¢1.4 million).