I paid Mr. Drew for a video shoot, but he didn’t show up - Labena

Labena, Artiste

Source: SVTV Africa

Afrobeat/dancehall artiste, Labena has disclosed in a recent interview that her team paid Mr. Drew for a video shoot of a song he featured in, but he did not show up.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Labena indicated that it was not difficult getting him on the audio however, he failed to appear for the video shoot.



“He did his best to promote it. He shared it on his Instagram stories although he wasn’t in the video because he was not available. But we had booked everything so we could not wait.



"They even came up with the date, but we only received a message that he can’t make it,” she said.

Speaking on how she felt, Labena said that she believes that everything happens for a reason. ‘Baby’ featuring Mr Drew is available on all major music streaming platforms.



