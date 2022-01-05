I paid N19 million for styling of my 24th birthday looks – BBNaija Nengi reveals

BBNaija Nengi reveals

BBNaija Nengi has shut down social media after she revealed the exuberant amount she spent for her fabulous 24th birthday shoot. The TV personality served looks and slayed faces for her birthday and we definitely knew it didn’t come in cheap.

The stunning beauty in a lengthy thread shared on her social media page explained that she paid the sum of $35K (19 million) with a small discount for the shoot.



She shared that she had no plans of doing a shoot because she was extremely busy but it was important for her to have one as her fans will be offended if she didn’t.



She explained that she reached out to celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry who took over from her and she never questioned the prices.

She said after the shoot she asked for the price and was shocked when he mentioned it but she wouldn’t complain over such because it was everything she wanted and she felt very special in every look and the pictures.



