I participated in MTN hitmaker to be famous – Kofi Pages

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Pages

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Pages, has revealed that his intention for participating in the MTN Hitmaker competition was to become famous.

Narrating incidents that occurred during his strife to enter the competition, he explained that he was rejected 4 times and got selected on the fifth time of auditioning for the show.



“My motive for going into MTN hitmaker was to get the exposure and break into the music scene. I had been trying and striving hard to make a name in the industry several times and auditioned for the Hitmaker show four consecutive times. I was still not making it to the main competition,” he said to Hypeman Ferggy during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show on Y 97.9 FM.



Kofi Pages who emerged second in the 8th season of the competition mentioned that he had no issues with his colleague Lasmid winning the ultimate prize and believed he deserved the honor.

“I wouldn’t say I was disappointed Lasmid was pronounced the winner because I believed he deserved to win the competition,” he added.



Kofi Pages is currently promoting his newest song ‘Boa Me’ featuring Takoradi-based songwriter Kofi Kinaata.