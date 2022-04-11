I passionately hate Mzbel, I’ll throw a party if she dies – Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger pokes Mzbel again

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, has emphasized the strong hatred she feels towards Mzbel.



Afia Schwarzenegger has established that she hates Mzbel with every fibre of her being to an extent that she (Afia) will rejoice when the singer dies.



Afia and Mzbel’s feud started sometime in 2017 from an unknown cause.

Things escalated in 2020 when the comedienne alleged that one of the reasons for her longstanding feud with Mzbel is that she (Mzbel) had an affair with her boyfriend.



During that same period, Afia Schwarzenegger joined forces with Tracey Boayke to fight Mzbel on social media over a certain sponsor termed as ‘papano’.



Ever since, there have been back-to-back clashes and social media beefs between Mzbel and Afia.



With the slightest provocation, the two once best friends will either throw shades at each other or recruit their camp members to fight against each other.



The most recent development was when their fathers’ funerals were held to compete against each other in terms of the display of wealth and crowd.

But in a new plot, Afia has opened up on the magnitude of hate she harbors for Mzbel.



During an interview with Zionfelix she said;



“I hate her. That’s the word. I hardly use such a word at human beings but I hate her with a passion. I hate her for blackmailing John Mahama. I hate her with a passion and I’ll throw a party if she dies.”



She made these statements while wearing a stern look and raining insults at the ‘16 years’ hitmaker.



