‘I pay GHC45,000 as rent yearly for my 3-bedroom apartment’ - Kisa Gbekle

Kisa Gbekele

Actress and socialite, Kisa Gbekle, has revealed she spends a whopping amount of GHC45,000 as accommodation fee annually.

According to the actress, discomforting past experiences of living in shared-apartments have compelled her to make comfort a priority in deciding her place of abode, hence her decision to pay anything within her means for a comfortable home.



“Yes, I pay GHS45,000 a year for my house in Spintex. It is a beautiful 3-bedroom apartment. I have had very terrible attacks from staying in shared-apartments.



"My first place in Dansoman, that was a single room self-contained, was raided by thieves who stole everything, including my panties. Then I moved to a Chamber and Hall shared apartment at Kwabenya and on my way home, my newly bought Sonata was nearly snatched by robbers. I went to East Legon and it was the same,” Kisa Gbekle explained in a one-on-one interview with famous blogger, Zionfelix.



The actress emphasized that paying GHC45,000 for her peace and her security is worth it.



She said, “If I am paying that amount and I am comfortable, my kid is also comfortable and we are all safe and secured, then I think it is worth it.”

Answering a question posed to her on what business she does for a living, the actress revealed she is a businesswoman with businesses in Togo and other ventures she doesn’t want to talk about.



Watch this week's E-Forum below.











EAN/BOG