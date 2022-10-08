15
Menu
Entertainment

‘I pay GHC45,000 as rent yearly for my 3-bedroom apartment’ - Kisa Gbekle

Kisa 1 Kisa Gbekele

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress and socialite, Kisa Gbekle, has revealed she spends a whopping amount of GHC45,000 as accommodation fee annually.

According to the actress, discomforting past experiences of living in shared-apartments have compelled her to make comfort a priority in deciding her place of abode, hence her decision to pay anything within her means for a comfortable home.

“Yes, I pay GHS45,000 a year for my house in Spintex. It is a beautiful 3-bedroom apartment. I have had very terrible attacks from staying in shared-apartments.

"My first place in Dansoman, that was a single room self-contained, was raided by thieves who stole everything, including my panties. Then I moved to a Chamber and Hall shared apartment at Kwabenya and on my way home, my newly bought Sonata was nearly snatched by robbers. I went to East Legon and it was the same,” Kisa Gbekle explained in a one-on-one interview with famous blogger, Zionfelix.

The actress emphasized that paying GHC45,000 for her peace and her security is worth it.

She said, “If I am paying that amount and I am comfortable, my kid is also comfortable and we are all safe and secured, then I think it is worth it.”

Answering a question posed to her on what business she does for a living, the actress revealed she is a businesswoman with businesses in Togo and other ventures she doesn’t want to talk about.

Watch this week's E-Forum below.





EAN/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party
These are the best paid coaches at the 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew
How East Cantonment Pharmacy boss, other big men beautify Kwahu town
Gambaga Witch Camp survivor speaks at Norway conference on witch-hunting
Anas takes on Charles Bissue over misleading claims on galamsey fraud exposé
Heward-Mills shielding bishop who impregnated wife of junior pastor - Kwaku Annan
Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby
Conflicting reports on whether or not police have arrested viral baby flogger
Mahama should be the last person running down the judiciary – Kwabena Agyepong