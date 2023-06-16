0
Menu
Entertainment

I plan to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon — Chef Dammy

Damilola And Baci.png Hilda Baci's 'cooking world record' has been challenged by Damilola Adeparuci

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to have a cooking marathon for 150 hours in the next few months.

Chef Dammy, who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Friday, said the concluded 120-hour cook was not registered with the Guinness World Record (GWR).

While acknowledging the support of stakeholders within and outside Ekiti state, the 300-level Mass communication student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) noted that she is determined to break the world record with the 150-hour cooking marathon she is planning to do soon.

Chef Dammy just concluded a 120 hours cook-a-thon in Oye local government area of Ekiti State.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi