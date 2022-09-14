I plead to differ - Diana Asamoah's response to Frimprince

Gospel artiste, Diana Asamoah

Gospel singer, Diana Asamoah, in an official statement sent to GhanaWeb has accepted the contract termination by his longtime executive producer, Anane Frimpong popularly known as Frimprince.

She has, however, contested Frimprince's decision to take over nine of her monster hit albums.



In the contract termination document shared on social media, Frimprince was to take over the rights of the said productions.



"Frimprince shall continue to have absolute rights over all songs that were produced under the production," the signed document dated August 4, 2022, read as the records were listed.



The works are, Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo, Mabowodin, Akoko Abon, Madansidie, Pentecost Gya, Momomme, Wo Damu Fua, Tetelesta and Pentecost Soree.



The popular singer in her response hours after the termination was made public has directed his former producer to contact her songwriter Pastor Simon Boama to reach an agreement on his decision to own her major albums which he produced between 2000 to 2019.

"With reference to the conclusive part of your letter I plead to differ, any future issues with regards to me (Evangelist Diana Asamoah) using the songs, remaking or remixing them should kindly be channeled to Pastor Simon Boama the writer and author of the songs," read parts of Diana's letter.



Read the full statement below:











