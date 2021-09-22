I pleaded with Delay to sponsor my soccer academy but she declined – Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo has expressed disappointment in TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) for failing to come to his aid.

His disappointment stemmed from his inability to get a sponsorship deal from Delay for his Soccer Academy.



Yaw Dabo told ZionFelix in an interview that his dream to acquire a sponsorship deal from Delay was shattered.



He said Delay turned down his proposal when he called to inform her about how his Soccer Academy needed some mackerels and spaghetti to cater for the players.



According to Dabo, Delay in her response said she won't be able to sponsor due to the profit margin.

"I wasn't happy about her response when I called to inform her that my Academy needs a sponsorship deal. Delay told me she only sponsors two shows so she cannot grant my request. She also complained about how the profit margin has dwindled lately. I didn't expect that response from her," he stated.



Watch the video below



