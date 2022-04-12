I 'plotted' with Abena Korkor to meet Nana Aba Anamoah on UTV – A-Plus confesses

Musician cum political activist, A Plus has made shocking revelations about the peace treaty that occurred on UTV’s “United Showbiz” months ago involving Media Personality Nana Aba Anamoah and mental health activist, Abena Korkor.

Abena Korkor had made disparaging remarks about Nana Aba Anamoah and surprisingly appeared in one of United Showbiz episodes which had Nana Aba Anamoah on as a panellist.



The self-confessed bipolar patient, Abena Korkor, came on the show with a submissive heart to retract her insults on Nana Aba, apologized to her and made a promise not to badmouth her again.



However, fast forward to a recent incident of Abena Korkor dropping a list of men she’s had sex with, she cast aspersions on Nana Aba again.



She accused Nana Aba of pimping ladies for men to have sex with them.



Abena also went hard and harsh on A-Plus in her revelations a couple of weeks ago.

But A Plus, who wouldn’t let Abena’s allegations slide, has disclosed the behind the scenes about how Abena Korkor managed to come on UTV to apologize to Nana Aba Anamoah.



According to him, he arranged for Abena to ambush Nana Aba on the show while he pretended to know nothing about the arrangement.



A Plus laid bare the truth while hosting United Showbiz on Saturday, April 9, 2022.



Listen to him below:



