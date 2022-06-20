I pray God calms all fathers in these hard times – Black Sherif

Black Sherif, Artiste

Multiple award-winning artiste, Black Sherif has prayed for God’s blessings for all fathers in Ghana especially after the world marked Father’s Day on Sunday 19th June 2022.

“Happy Father’s day to my dad called to be bold, he really motivated me to do a lot of things and he had my back from time no be today,” he said.



He remarked, “My father has held me from way back till today so big love to my daddy and every dad outside especially to my paddies who have given birth already”.



In an exclusive one-on-one interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Black Sherif prayed to God to calm all fathers down in the midst of the hard times we find ourselves.

He continued “As for me I don’t have a child yet but I pray that God should fill the pockets of all fathers out there and I pray that God should calm them down.



“I know that life is hard but they should take it calmly, so I pray that God should bless all fathers and fill their pockets with more money,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.