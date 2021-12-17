I pray my children sleep so my husband can press me well this Christmas – Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua and husband having a good time on social media

Ghanaian fashionista cum actress, Nana Akua Addo has publicly disclosed her utmost desire this Christmas.



The ‘Red Carpet slayer’ has fervently prayed to God to find a way of putting her children to sleep so she can spend some quality time with her husband.



Nana Akua whose husband seems to have stepped down from abroad for the Christmas holidays hates the fact that her kids might interrupt their period of intimacy.

The fashion goddess while making the wish on social media shared a video of her lovey-dovey moments with her husband who was captured smooching her breasts.



“All I want for this Christmas is intimacy with my chairman God please. But the kids are coming home today. ohemma oooo ohemma ohemma dokua. God please let them sleep paaaaa whiles their home for the holidays so that my chairman can press me well well,” she stated.



